Cheyenne Frontier Days, Inc. has named Renée Middleton, to the Executive Director position for the Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation.

Renée has a long history of involvement with CFD. She carried State flags for Saddle Tramps in the parades and Grand Entries and was a long-time member of the CFD Public Relations committee which serves both the media and the public. Most recently, she has served on the CFD Board of Directors and the CFD Foundation Board.

Renée has thirty years of experience in both marketing and management with Taco John’s International, Unicover Corporation and Sierra Trading Post. In addition to her marketing career, Renée has been in the field of nursing since 2018. She is a RN who works on the Oncology Floor at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

In addition to her volunteer work with CFD, Renée has participated as a volunteer at the Davis Hospice Center, was a Foundation Board Member of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens and as a Board Member of the Cheyenne Symphony Board.

Please congratulate Renée on her new position within the Foundation the next time you see her around the park.

The Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation, Inc. was established in 2015 to support the charitable and educational aspects of Cheyenne Frontier Days. The Foundation is an IRS 501(c)(3) and can receive cash, real estate, and other properties, with the goal of providing support to charitable and educational Cheyenne Frontier Days activities.

Recently the Foundation was instrumental in erecting the Chris LeDoux statute at the Front Gate, the refurbishing of the new Marietta Dinneen Carriage Barn and is currently working on a significant upgrade to the Indian Village.

If you would like to donate to the Foundation, please visit https://cfdrodeo.com/cheyenne-frontier-days-foundation/