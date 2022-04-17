Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.