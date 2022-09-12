As part of its five-year strategic plan, Laramie County School District 1 has committed to reporting progress in the themes of student readiness, community engagement and a healthy environment.
A dashboard recording this progress is available on the strategic plan area of the district website, www.laramie1.org.
Career and Technical Education (CTE) data has recently been added to this dashboard.
According to the Congressional Career and Technical Education Caucus, the average high school graduation rate for CTE concentrators is 94%, compared to the national adjusted cohort graduation rate of 85%.
Additionally, progressive CTE course-taking in high school is associated with higher wages.
According to the caucus, workers see a 2% wage increase for each upper-level CTE course taken and more than 75% of students concentrating in CTE enroll in post-secondary education after high school graduation.
“Adding CTE statistics to our dashboard allows us to report on another segment of our student population,” Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo said. “Our goal is to provide the public with a clear picture of our offerings as we report about student readiness. Going forward, we will continue to add statistics.”