In coordination with the Wyoming Department of Education’s (WDE) release of school accountability results, Laramie County School District 1 has seen some steady progress on the WY-TOPP state assessments.

Compared to the previous academic year, 21 of 37 LCSD1 schools have demonstrated improvement in the percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced in mathematics.

Additionally, 19 schools have shown positive growth in the percentage of students achieving proficiency or above in English and Language Arts.

The district is also seeing an upward trend in ACT scores for high school students.

The average ACT composite score improved, rising from 18.4 to 18.6.

The average mathematics ACT score of 18.3 remained the same as last year.

ACT English and reading scores have shown progress. English scores increased from 16.8 to 17.0. Reading scores increased from 19.0 to 19.6.

The average district ACT science score rose from 18.9 to 19.3.

“While we celebrate these gains, LCSD1 remains steadfast in our commitment to continuous improvement,” Acting Superintendent Dr. Stephen Newton said. “We recognize that every step forward, no matter how modest, contributes to the betterment of our students’ education.”

Newton said going forward, district leaders will use this data to continue to engage students through the curriculum and opportunities across the district.

For example, the district is piloting a new kindergarten through eighth grade math program this school year and schools are focused on literacy programming.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our hardworking educators, supportive families and resilient students for their commitment to academic excellence,” Newton said. “Together, we will continue to strive for meaningful growth and achievement in the pursuit of providing the best possible education for our students.”