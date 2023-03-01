Representative Don Burkhart Jr. has been nationally recognized with the Patrick Henry Award for his contributions to the Wyoming National Guard. Burkhart, one of nine recipients nationwide, was presented the award by Major General Greg Porter, Wyoming’s Adjutant General.
“Representative Burkhart has been recognized in the highest manner possible by the men and women of the Wyoming National Guard,” says Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, The Adjutant General. “His diligence, vision, and leadership while serving the people of Wyoming as a senior Representative and Chairman of the House Transportation and Military Affairs Committee is notable and he is absolutely deserving of his recognition as a Patrick Henry Award winner.”
The Patrick Henry Award is designed to provide recognition to local officials and civic leaders, who in a position of great responsibility distinguished themselves with outstanding and exceptional service to the Armed Forces of the United States, the National Guard or National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS). Created in 1989, the Patrick Henry Award is the civilian counterpart to the NGAUS Distinguished Service Medal.
“The brave men and women who fight on behalf of our country are heroes,” said Representative Don Burkhart Jr. “I am beyond humbled by this honor, and I will continue to stand behind our service members and their families who sacrifice so much for Wyoming and our country.”
Representative Burkhart, who represents House District 15, chaired the Wyoming House Transportation, Highways, and Military Affairs Committee in 2021 and 2022. During the 2022 budget session, Burkhart was able to garner full support for the Miliary Department Budget. Burkhart also oversaw six interim study bills, of which five were signed into law. He led legislative efforts to provide state resources for additional harassment and discrimination oversight and ensured an enduring partnership with the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.
A full list of recipients of the Patrick Henry Award can be found here.