House and Senate majority leaders began the 67th General Session of the Wyoming Legislature yesterday following the administration of the oath of office.

The Wyoming Legislature is a 93-member citizen legislature. A total of 34 new members were sworn in during today’s proceedings. It will be the first year in office for 27 House members and 3 Senate members. The House and Senate bodies elected their leaders after one round of voting for each chamber. Albert Sommers was duly confirmed Speaker of the House and Ogden Driskill was duly confirmed President of the Senate.

The Republican Leadership expressed optimism in the work ahead to continue to make Wyoming the best place to live, work and raise a family.

House and Senate leaders outlined several priorities leading into the 67th General Session, including:

Smart fiscal stewardship and planning that creates future opportunities and bolsters the state’s fiscal position

Cultivating growth in emerging industries while keeping the mainstay energy, agriculture, and tourism sectors strong

Building the bench of Legislative leaders

Promoting a responsive, efficient, and limited government mindful of Wyoming’s most vulnerable citizens

“Our focus will be on thoughtful planning and saving for the future,” said Speaker of the House Albert Sommers. “We have a responsibility to leverage the recent revenue surplus to benefit generations of Wyoming people. This will be accomplished by building strategic investments, maximizing efficiencies, and placing a priority on helping the most vulnerable among us.”

“Together, we must continue to develop Wyoming solutions to the challenges we face,” said Senate President Ogden Driskill. “It is our essential purpose, the expectation of the people of Wyoming, and the duty of each member to welcome robust discussion with respect for each other and for this great institution. Civil, open debate is what we owe the people we serve and it’s the best path forward to fulfill our critical obligations and create a stronger Wyoming.”

All House and Senate meetings are open to the public. Proceedings will be livestreamed on the Legislature’s website: www.wyoleg.gov.