The Wyoming Republican Party has refused to seat most of the Laramie County Republican Party's delegation to the GOP State Convention, claiming the local party did not follow proper procedures. Only three Laramie County delegates will be accepted.

There were questions raised about delegates from several other counties, but all of those delegates will be accepted. Natrona County's delegation will also be cut dramatically, after a dispute over the Natrona County Republican Party's payment of dues.

Wyoming GOP Chair Frank Eathorne issued a statement this afternoon about the work of the party's credentials committee.

Dear Wyoming Republicans,

The State Credentials Committee met this morning, May 5th, to do its work prior to Convention on Saturday, May 7th. The Credentials Committee considered all 23 counties' delegates to ensure that each delegate or alternate elected at county conventions was registered as a Republican living in their respective counties.

The following recommendations were passed by the Credentials Committee:

The Laramie County delegation should not be seated in full and instead be limited to only the minimum number of delegates, three (3), due to a failure (admitted by Laramie County leadership) to follow proper procedures by failing to conduct a secret ballot election and accept nominations from the floor.

The remaining 22 counties should be seated in full.

Again, let me remind you that this is not a final decision, but a Committee recommendation to the convention delegates. On Saturday, delegates will consider the recommendation of the Committee and make a final determination whether, or not, a full or limited portion of the Laramie County delegation will be seated for the State Convention.

The Credentials Committee will meet one more time on Saturday morning to finalize their recommendations to the full Convention delegation.

KWG,

W. Frank Eathorne, Chairman

Wyoming Republican Party