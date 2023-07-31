The City of Cheyenne will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new pickleball courts in Lions Park at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 31. The event will take place near the southeast end of Lions Park.
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in many areas throughout the country. It’s a fun sport to watch or a great way to enjoy exercising. However, if you haven’t heard about the sport, think of it as playing a combination of both badminton and tennis rolled into one.
Since the first successful installation of the pickleball court at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, the demand for constructing more courts so more people could have the opportunity to play has been met. Whether you’re a beginner, intermediate, or an advanced player, playing pickleball is an easy sport to learn and begin to love.
The construction of the new pickleball courts was funded with Lotto proceeds and Community Facility Fees. The city hopes residents will continue to enjoy the diverse recreational opportunities we create, whether it’s using the Greenway, cooling off at the Splash Pad, or hanging out at the many parks within our community. The City of Cheyenne’s mission is to have everyone love where they live, work, and play! We hope to see you on the court soon.