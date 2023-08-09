Wyoming Horse Racing will hold opening day at Sweetwater Downs on Saturday, August 19th, when its 2023 horse racing season gallops into action at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

In its 13th year, races at Sweetwater Downs will draw horses and their jockeys from all over the western United States. The 2023 race season will continue on weekends through Sunday, October 1, 2023, and will again offer more than $1.1 million in total purse payments for horsemen during the meet. The season will feature intense rivalries as racing at Sweetwater Downs will determine year-end honors for the Wyoming-bred racehorses. Additionally, Sweetwater Downs will hold numerous festivities and events throughout the season, including family-friendly activities, food and drinks.

“The 2023 horse racing season at Sweetwater Downs will feature fierce competition with an impressive lineup of horses and skilled jockeys from all over Wyoming and our western state neighbors,” said Eugene Joyce, Wyoming Horse Racing Partner and General Manager of Wyoming Horse Racing’s Horse Program. “As the horse industry grows in Wyoming, we are pleased to play an important role in its prosperity and continue this rich racing tradition in Sweetwater County. There is no doubt, this sport is unlike any other, and we always bring the thrills and fun at the races.”

Fans will be able to wager on up to nine races daily, including the $10,000 Horse Palace Stakes and enter the Derby Hat Festival. Daily pony stick races will be held for kids, and the traditional season highlights will include the Governor’s Handicap and the John Schiffer Memorial Race.

Wyoming Horse Racing has committed to invest more than $1 million in extensive renovations and enhancements to improve the racing facility, including the yearly renovation of the racing surface.

Gates open at noon on Saturdays and Sundays, with post times set for 1 p.m. Races will also be held on Friday, September 8th, and Friday, September 15th. Post times for both Fridays is 4 p.m. Sweetwater Downs is located within the Sweetwater Events Complex at 3320 Yellowstone Road in Rock Springs. Tickets cost $5 per person.

For those unable to join the horse races in person, Wyoming Horse Racing offers betting at any of the eight Horse Palace locations, including sites in Casper, Cheyenne, Evanston, Gillette, Green River, Rock Springs and Sheridan.

Wyoming Horse Racing LLC, proud sponsor of Sweetwater Downs races, has deep roots in Wyoming and operates eight Horse Palace locations throughout the state. The company spearheaded the foundation of Historical Horse Racing (HHR) terminals in Wyoming which has significantly grown Wyoming’s horse industry and meaningfully contributes to the state’s tax revenues since the Joyce family revived racing in 1989 and 2011. The company is committed to a responsible approach, a dedication to horse racing and continued stewardship and investment in the hospitality and agri-business sectors in Wyoming.