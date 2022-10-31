An art exhibition delving into the ongoing exploration and collaboration of artificial intelligence and artists is coming to Laramie County Community College.
“Ripples of the Void,” featuring work by Front Range artist Kevin Phillips, will be on display in the Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery on LCCC’s Cheyenne campus from Nov. 7-Dec. 9. The art explores a variety of mediums from spray paint to acrylic to oil paint, demonstrating Phillips’ aptitude with a variety of techniques.
Phillips said he has worked with and been inspired by artificial intelligence in his art. Artists today, he said, are pioneers who can merge their minds with technology to explore new forms of art with human sensory experience. “Ripples of the Void” viewers will be challenged by the art to pull from their own experiences and develop a story tailored to their own life and imagination.
“I hope (my audience) understands that things like artificial intelligence are going to be in the forefront for not just artists and creatives, but almost every aspect of life,” Phillips said. “That’s what all this is supposed to convey, that these images have their ways of relating back to you, and a lot of them are inspired by artificial intelligence.”
Born in Western Nebraska, Phillips mostly grew up in Cheyenne, attending Carey Junior High and East High School. He attended LCCC and earned his associates in art in 2018. Today, Phillips is a professional artist living in Fort Collins, where he creates work that he said is mind-bending.
“There’s a lot of optical illusions at play,” he said. “It’s meant to make you dive deep into your own psyche. I really like realism, but I also like to make people question realism. And that’s where the optical illusions come in.”
Much of Phillips’ art reaches its audiences through social media on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Reddit.
“(Social media platforms) are great avenues for artists, especially now that they are really trying to compete for creators,” he said.
The gallery’s opening reception is set for noon-1:30 p.m. Nov. 7 in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium lobby. An artist talk will follow at 2 p.m. in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium, where Phillips said he’ll talk about his history as an artist and the use cases of artificial intelligence.