Last night at 10:40 p.m., Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to the 3000 block of Windmill Road for a report of a fire.

When crews arrived on scene at 10:46 p.m., they found a large pile of organic compost material on fire. Winds were sustained at 25 mph, with gusts at 45 mph. Consequently, this hampered immediate efforts to control the fire. Heavy equipment was utilized to pull the compost pile apart, while firefighters sprayed down the burning material. Laramie County Fire Authority provided resources for potential grass and spot fires, as a result of embers being blown to the east across Windmill Road.

The scene was initially cleared today at 2:28 a.m., but recent reports indicate the compost pile has flared up again. CFR has been dispatched back to the facility, where they are separating piles and trying to control the scene. Due to the presence of heavy smoke, Windmill Road from Perishing Boulevard to Dell Range will be closed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Fire Authority, and Cheyenne Public Works and Sanitation division are providing assistance.