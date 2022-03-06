Beginning Tuesday, March 8th, Reiman Corp. will implement a shoofly operational bypass for traffic on E. College Dr. in the area of the LCCC underpass currently under construction. Speeds will be reduced, and a temporary road surface will be installed. The temporary surface will take traffic off paved road near the underpass construction site. The bypass will be in place until further notice.
A shoofly operational bypass directs traffic off a paved roadway and onto a temporary gravel path, removing traffic flow away from a construction zone. The old railroad term means “to work around” as in working around the main line of a railroad track, or in this instance, the main roadway. The detour will allow for continued traffic flow along E. College Dr. while also allowing crews to insert additional 10’x20’ boxed concrete culverts, that when connected, make up the entirety of the underpass.
When completed, the underpass will provide a safe, grade separated crossing for bicyclists and pedestrians under E. College Dr. and will connect significant portions of existing Greenway to the north of College Dr. to new Greenway located in the Sweetgrass development to the south.