Robin A. Roling, Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s chief operating officer, has been appointed to the Council of Regents, the ACHE’s legislative body.

The Council provides advice and counsel to the ACHE’s Board of Governors and is responsible for electing the Board of Governors and its Chair.

It is through the Council’s support that the Board of Governors is able to steer the national organization and carry out the ACHE’s mission to advance its members and healthcare leadership excellence.

The Council also works to advance the ACHE’s vision, mission and values through the regents’ understanding of the ACHE’s policies, programs and services.

Roling took office on March 18, prior to the ACHE 2023 Congress on Healthcare Leadership. As a regent, Roling will represent the ACHE’s membership in Wyoming.

Roling received a master’s of science in healthcare informatics from the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center and a bachelor’s of science in nursing from the University of Wyoming. Roling is also board-certified in healthcare management as an ACHE Fellow.