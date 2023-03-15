Rocky Mountain Power Foundation has funded four $500 scholarships for students in Central Wyoming College’s STEM programs. The recipients are Petru Baraghin, Archer McPeek, Justice Moss and Carsten Wurth. The students received the news about their scholarships from CWC’s Financial Aid Department on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

“Thank you to Rocky Mountain Power Foundation for funding these scholarships which helps our students push forward in science, technology, engineering, and math,” says Beth Monteiro, Executive Director of Central Wyoming College’s Foundation. “STEM graduates are in high demand in the job market so this support will help our students advance with pride as they move forward in their fields.”

"Whether it is laboratory or field-based, STEM studies broaden student ability to understand the processes that drive the planet,’ says Jacki Klancher, Professor of Environmental Science and Health; Director of Instruction and Research at the Alpine Science Institute of Central Wyoming College. “STEM includes everything from the study of weather and climate, to human physiology, and geographic information systems to physics.

Central Wyoming College offers Science, Technology, Engineering & Math (STEM) degree programs including Computer Science, Computer Technology, Technical Software Support, Math, Engineering, and Science to prepare students for exciting and rewarding careers in some of today's fastest growing industries.

The Rocky Mountain Power Scholarship helps offset the cost of tuition and fees for a full-time student. This award will help students make ends meet while they attain education that will enable them to enter in-demand career fields.

Central Wyoming College also offers the Meta Major: STEM Associate of Science (AS) degree which allows students to explore the concepts from the four aspects of STEM education. The goal of this program is to give students a strong STEM curriculum foundation, which enables them to build on and transfer to a four year institution. This transfer program will also enhance skills and competencies needed in our technology-dependent world.

STEM education gives people skills that make them more employable and ready to meet the current labor demand.

“Students can work in pure science and tech fields, or apply their knowledge to the math, engineering, and geospatial science associated with trail building,” adds Klancher. “Sincere congratulations to the students who have been awarded these scholarships!"