Rodeo fans would be hard-pressed to find anyone that loves Cheyenne Frontier Days any more than bareback rider Richmond Champion.

The Stevensville, Montana, resident joined the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in 2011, the same year he won the Texas High School Rodeo Association championship. Then he started competing in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association representing Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas.

Three years later, he won the “Daddy of ‘em All” and that set the path towards his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualification. Champion has now been among the best bareback riders in the world on seven occasions finishing as the reserve world champion in 2017. He is on a quest to be back in Las Vegas in December to ride for a world title.

He was on track to qualify in 2022, then suffered a neck injury. He had a bulging disc that compressed his spinal cord and required surgery. He is back in action and put himself in position to add to his rodeo resume at Frontier Park during the first performance of the 127th edition of the storied rodeo.

Champion rode Stace Smith Rodeo’s Cactus Black for 85 points to win Quarter Finals 1. He is one horse away from advancing to the Championship Finals on Sunday, July 29. He advanced to the Semi Finals today. Another good score will put him in position to potentially earn his second buckle here.

Hayden Harris from Tahlequah, Oklahoma found his groove in the bull riding on Saturday. The three-time College National Finals Rodeo qualifier had the highest-marked bull ride of the day. He marked 90.5 points on a bull named Listen Linda from New Star Pro Rodeo.

Harris is a graduate of Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant. He gets to put his bachelor’s degree in business and kinesiology to use now managing his bull riding in and out of the arena. The bull riders here have two opportunities to advance from the Quarter Finals to the Semi Finals. The top six scores after two opportunities get another chance. Based on Harris’s score on Saturday, he will be among those six whether he rides another bull on Sunday or not.

Cheyenne Frontier Days was one of the first rodeos to add the ladies breakaway roping and that has quickly become a fan favorite event. Montana’s Anna Callaway had the fastest time of the day at 3.9 seconds. Callaway, who lives near Billings, is a wife and a mother of four who had success here a year ago.

She had the fastest time of her Quarter Finals last year at 3.5 seconds earning a first place check. Unfortunately, that was her only payday here in 2022. She is hoping to better that this year and perhaps leave with a championship at one of the most prestigious rodeos that offers breakaway ropers an opportunity.

Quarter Finals 2 begins on Sunday at 12:45 where new contestants in every event but bull riding will be vying for their spots in the Semi Finals.