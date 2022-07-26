Emily Beisel CFD Barrel Racing photo

Emily Beisel and her horse Biddin on Fame (Beau) won Quarter Finals 3 at the 126th Cheyenne Frontier Days. The Weatherford, Oklahoma, barrel racer said the right horse is crucial at Frontier Park.  She credits Beau for her win which places her in the Semifinals July 29-30. 

The following are unofficial results from the Quarter Finals (first performance) at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 25. Payoff subject to change. 

 

Bareback: 1, Yance Day, Tahlequah, Okla., 85.5 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Preacher, $2,447. 2, (tie) Lane Frost, Browns Valley, Calif., and Kyle Bloomquist, Raymond, Minn., 84.5, $1,529. 4, Matthew Smith, Saraland, Ala., 84, $611.

 

Breakaway:  (Three times) 1, Devan McAdow, Hyannis, Neb., 5.2 seconds, $3,197. 2, Jennifer Canik, Iowa, La., 6.0, $2,459. 3,Taya McAdow, Keenesburg, Colo., 14.7, $1,721. 

 

Tie Down Roping: 1, Tyson Durfey, Brock, Texas, 11.8 seconds, $2,000. 2, (tie) Tom Crouse, Gallatin, Mo., and Trenton Smith, Bigfoot, Texas, 12.0, $1,250. 4, Hudson Wallace, George West, Texas, 12.2, $500. 

 

Rookie Saddle Bronc: Results pending

 

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 84.5 points on Smith Pro Rodeo’s Conference Call, $2,354. 2, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 84, $1,765. 3, Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah, 83.5, $1,177. 4, Will Pollock, Utopia, Texas, 83, $588. 

 

Team Roping: 1, Miles Kobold, Huntley Mont., and Clint Brower, Lander, Wyo., 8.6 seconds, $2,000 each. 2, Jeff Johnston, Thedford, Neb., and Jhett Hillman, McAlester Okla., 8.7, $1,500 each. 3, Wyatt Imus, Brenham, Texas., and Caleb Anderson, Mocksville, N.C., 8.9, $1,000 each. 4, Paul Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla., and Tanner Braden, Dewey, Okla., 9.0, $500 each.

 

Steer Wrestling: 1, Will Lummus, Byhalia, Miss., 5.9 seconds, $2,000. 2, Justin Kimsey, Douglas, Wyo., 6.0, $1,500. 3, Caden Camp, 6.3, $1,000. 4, Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 6.8, $500.

 

Barrel Racing: 1, Emily Beisel, Weatherford, Okla., 17.49 seconds, $2,353. 2, Suzanne Brooks, Seminole, Okla., 17.63, $1,765. 3, Rachelle Riggers, Lewiston, Idaho, $1,176. 4, Presley Smith, Denham Springs, La., 17.72, $588. 

 

Bull Riding: 1, Ky Hamilton, Mackay, Queensland, Australia, 92.5 points on Smith Pro Rodeo’s Fire Ant, $2,397. 2, Cody Teel, Kountze, Texas, 90.0, $1,797. 3, Creek Young, Rogersville, Mo., 88.5, $1,198. 4, Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 86.0, $599. 

 

Wild Horse Race: No qualified rides