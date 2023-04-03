The Wyoming State Archives hosts a presentation and Q&A session titled, "Profiles in Courage, Standing Against the Wyoming Wind," by author Rodger McDaniel on Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. in the Wyoming State Museum classroom, located at 2301 Central Avenue in Cheyenne.

This will be a live, in-person event with an option for participating virtually. For those not able to attend in-person, registration to attend the event online is through Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3pAAzYd. This free public event is part of the Archives’ monthly second Thursdays evening speaker series.

This presentation will cover the main theme of the book-- the courageous stories of the pressures experienced by nine individuals and three groups of citizens in Wyoming. The book dedicates a chapter each to groups of people, or individuals that have endured risks to their careers, the unpopularity of their courses, the defamation of their characters, and sometimes the vindication of their reputations and their principles. McDaniels will specifically discuss the chapter on Senator Lester Hunt.

McDaniel has a University of Wyoming law degree and a Master of Divinity Degree with Honors from the Iliff School of Theology in Denver. He served 10 years in the Wyoming legislature, practiced law for 25 years, and pastors Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne today. McDaniel is the author of four other books and was a 2000 Fellow at the College of Preachers, National Cathedral, Washington, D.C., now Cathedral College of Faith and Culture.

The WSA Speaker Series hosts talks at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. The Wyoming State Parks Presents series will occur every other month and feature speakers from a different historic site.

The alternating months will be our traditional historical topics. Upcoming topics include Holly Jolley and Brooks Jordan presenting on Medicine Lodge on May 11, as part of the WyoParks Presents series and Donna Pitcher Fisher and her sister Christine Pitcher Ross will be presenting on the book - Arlington: The Dixon Legacy, by their mother Goldie Pitcher on June 8th at the Carbon County Higher Education Center in Rawlins, with others scheduled throughout the year.

To view upcoming events, check out the Wyoming State Archives events calendar at https://wyoarchives.wyo.gov/index.php/about-archives/events. A recording of this talk will be available on the WSA YouTube channel the week following the talk.

The Wyoming State Archives collects, manages, and preserves Wyoming state public records that have long-term administrative, legal, and historical value. These records document the history of our state and the activities of Wyoming Government offices. The Archives also collects non-government records that contribute to the understanding of the state’s historyFor more information, contact Sara Davis, Wyoming State Archivist, at sara.davis@wyo.gov or call the WSA at 307-777-7826.

The Wyoming State Archives is accessible according to the Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines. If you require special assistance, please contact the Wyoming State Archives at 307-777-7826.