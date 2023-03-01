Rooted in Cheyenne has opened its online applications for spring planting! The organization will kick off the season with a special tree-planting event for the Holliday Park neighborhood on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
The city-wide spring neighborhood tree planting will be held Saturday, May 20. Both planting events will give homeowners within the area the opportunity to “spruce” up their yards, by providing up to two free trees.
Residents living near Holliday Park, Nationway, and the Southside will qualify for free trees. Homeowners outside the free-tree areas may purchase up to two trees at $50/tree or apply for eligibility based on income guidelines.
Trees must be planted along the street or sidewalk to maximize benefits to the entire neighborhood. To apply today, visit www.rootedincheyenne.com/apply. Once applications are submitted, Rooted in Cheyenne will conduct a site visit to confirm the tree(s) are suitable for the location. Approved applicants will then be able to select and/or purchase their tree(s) from a list of 11 tree species hardy to Cheyenne.
Members of the community are also encouraged to volunteer for the planting events and may apply online at www.rootedincheyenne.com. Volunteers can choose to plant trees in the morning or afternoon. Breakfast, lunch, and a T-shirt will be provided. Volunteers will also be paired with local green industry professionals who will lead crews in planting 150 trees along the streets of Cheyenne.
For more information, please direct all inquiries to Rooted in Cheyenne or the Cheyenne Urban Forestry Division.
Thanks to ChangeX, Microsoft, and American Forests for sponsoring this year’s free-tree areas. To continue keeping up with all tree-planting events, please visit Rooted in Cheyenne’s Facebook page.