Rooted in Cheyenne will be conducting its 11th neighborhood tree planting event on Saturday, September 17. Members of the community are encouraged to volunteer by calling (307) 637-6428.

Volunteers are needed for the afternoon planting shift, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Lunch and a T-shirt will be provided, as well as a coupon for a free drink at Freedom’s Edge Brewing Company.

Volunteers will be paired up with local green industry professionals who will lead crews in planting over 100 trees along Cheyenne’s streets. Motorists are asked to slow down and be cautious of crews planting trees in the right-of-way.

Rooted in Cheyenne is supported through generous sponsorships from local businesses and organizations. This year’s platinum sponsors are Wyoming State Forestry Division, HF Sinclair, and Laramie County Conservation District.

The program provides homeowners with low-cost trees to be planted in or adjacent to the public right-of-way. Trees cost $50 and homeowners are allowed 2 trees per planting season.

In addition to this program, the Rooted and Branching Out program, funded through the Cheyenne Sustainability Challenge, supported by Microsoft, is also providing free street trees to homeowners in neighborhoods with low tree canopy.

More information is available on Rooted in Cheyenne’s website at https://rootedincheyenne.com/