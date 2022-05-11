Rooted in Cheyenne will be conducting their 10th neighborhood tree planting event on Saturday, May 14th.

This will be a momentous event, as they will be surpassing the 1,000 trees planted milestone.

Members of the community are encouraged to sign up to volunteer at www.rootedincheyenne.com.

Volunteers can choose to plant trees in the morning or afternoon.

Breakfast, lunch, and a t-shirt will be provided as well as a coupon for a free drink at Freedom’s Edge Brewing Company on planting day.

Volunteers will be paired up with local green industry professionals who will lead crews in planting over 100 trees along Cheyenne’s streets.

Motorists are asked to slow down and be cautious of crews planting trees in the right-of-way.

Rooted in Cheyenne is supported through generous sponsorships from local businesses and organizations.

This year’s platinum sponsors are Wyoming State Forestry Division, HF Sinclair, and the Laramie County Conservation District.

The program provides homeowners with low-cost trees to be planted in, or adjacent to, the public right-of-way.

Trees cost $50 and homeowners are allowed two trees per planting season. More information and applications for next fall’s planting are available on Rooted in Cheyenne’s website.

Further information and questions may be directed to the Cheyenne Urban Forestry Division at 637-6428. Follow the tree planting event at Rooted in Cheyenne’s Facebook page.