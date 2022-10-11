Rooted in Cheyenne invites all volunteers, donors, and sponsors who have supported Rooted in Cheyenne to attend its Volunteer and Sponsor Appreciation Party on Saturday, October 15.
The party will be hosted at the Lions Park picnic shelter, just south of the Children’s Village, from 1 to 4 p.m.
A free lunch will be provided along with family-friendly games and giveaways, including a raffle for three free trees. If you plan to attend, RSVP by calling (307) 637-6428 or emailing Micaela at mtruslove@cheyennecity.org.