The Laramie County Community College rodeo team had some great individual success over the weekend at the Skyline Stampede hosted by Colorado State University with the spotlight on the rough stock riders who were in fine form all weekend.

Freshman Bullrider Griffin Koester took the biggest honor as he was the only bull rider in the field to stay on both bulls over the weekend including a ride of 66 on Sunday to earn 180 points in the Central Rocky Mountain Region standings and leapfrog over his teammate Dixon Tattrie to the top spot in the region.

“I haven’t gotten two covered in a really long time,” Koester said of he confidence boost this gives him. “It gave me a bunch more confidence that I know I can do it now and I can keep going strong on the next ones.”

The two Canadian riders who hail from Alberta are in a friendly competition to see who can win the region and it has given the pair some separation from the field with third place 190 points back.

“It’s awesome,” Koester said. “Coming from the same school and being at the one and two spots and giving everyone a little run for their money.”

Tattrie had a solid rodeo of his own as the freshman continued his hot spring in saddle bronc riding win two solid rides to give him a score of 150 over the weekend and a tie for the best average score. His ride of 77 in the short go was the best of the round and the second best of the rodeo.

Even more importantly the Golden Eagle moved up to fifth in the CRMR standings and is only 90 points out of the third-place spot and a trip to Casper in a pair of events.

“I wanted to make the National Finals and I’m a long way off from that yet but I made my goal to come out this year and win as much as I can in the saddle bronc and if I make the college finals in bronc riding that’s awesome. If not, as long as I go out and try and win everything that I can I’m good with it.”

Tattrie’s success in the saddle bronc riding also moved his name into consideration for the all-around title as he moved into third place with 715 points over the year and put him just 53.33 points out of second. Being in the hunt for multiple events is something that he said fires him up, and he also added that both bronc and bull riding are going hand in hand.

“I’ve noticed with the bronc riding everything is slowed down and is starting to slow down my bull riding. I’ve got a little bit more time to make the moves I need to and rather than it being a rush I can actually think about it almost and get done what I need to.”

The top two all-around cowboys automatically earn a spot in two events at the CNFR in June.

Head Coach Seth Glause said the momentum and confidence this gives both Koester and Tattrie is big heading into the final two rodeos of the year.

“Having confidence in any event is key to being successful and knowing that you have the opportunity to win when you show up. Both of those guys showed up this weekend and executed their plans and came away with wins.”

Junior Reese Wadhams and his partner from the University of Wyoming also put together a second straight strong rodeo as the pair earned a third-place finish in the average at the Skyline Stampede. The duo picked up another 110 points with a time of 19.9 on two head and moved into second in the regional standings with 480 points.

“This weekend we just tried to keep the ball rolling and that’s what we did,” Wadhams said. “I roped a leg on the second one but we still got some points out of it and that’s all we are needing right now.”

Senior Bernard Girard also was able to gain some much-needed points over the weekend as he added another 20 in steer wrestling to go with 65 in tie down which added his name to the all-around conversation for the first time. Girard is currently sitting at 6th in the all-around race with 600 total points and is just 163.33 behind the second-place cowboy.

“I’m really proud of how he performed this weekend,” Glause said. “In tiedown roping he drew on the stronger end of the pen and really used calves as best he could and there’s a chance he could sneak in there and have an opportunity to compete in Casper in two events.”

In steer wrestling, Thayne Kimbrough picked up the third fastest time of the rodeo in the short go with a run of 5.5 as he added 50 points to his totals in the region standings.

Nationally, several Golden Eagles are also sitting in the top 25 of the country in their events.

Koester and Tattrie are sitting in the 13th and 14th spots respectively in bull riding. Despite a slow spring, Chance Derner has been able to keep his spot in the top ten for tie down roping and is in 9th place in the nation. Wadhams is also holding down a spot as the #10 heeler in the nation in team roping and Payton Feyder on the women’s side is sitting at 11th place in the breakaway standings nationally while being tied for second in the CRMR standings.

The Golden Eagles are off this weekend before they return to the arena in Casper for Ropin’ and Riggin’ Days on April 14th through the 16th at The Arena Casper.

“We just have to make sure that we are healthy and can go compete at a high level,” Glause said. “I think this (off week) will do us some good. Gives us a chance to relax and reenergize to finish out the season.”