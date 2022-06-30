Outlook for UW bond rating bumped up to AA-/Stable

Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier announced Thursday that three separate ratings issued by Standard and Poor’s (S&P) signals good news for the State’s immediate future.

Two of the ratings, one tied to the State’s “General Obligation” bond rating and the other linked to the “Miscellaneous Tax” bond rating, were affirmed while the University of Wyoming Trustees’ “General Obligation” bond outlook was upgraded.

“Part of these ratings assumes more severance taxes will be coming in to the State in the near future,” Meier said. “This is good news for our office because more severance tax revenue means fresh investment funds for the Permanent Mineral Trust Fund and our Permanent Education Funds.”

Meier said the timing for this news couldn’t come at a better time.

“Prices for securities are down significantly from where they were just a few months ago,” Meier said. “We should be able to take advantage of the current economic circumstances and expand our portfolio with some bargain prices.”

S&P’s ratings were as follows:

Wyoming’s “General Obligation” bond rating: affirmed as AA/Stable

Wyoming’s “Miscellaneous Tax” bond rating: affirmed as AA+/Stable

UW Trustee’s “General Obligation” bond outlook: upgraded from AA-/Negative to AA-/Stable

The S&P report along with reasoning for its ratings can be found on the Wyoming State Treasurer’s website: www.statetreasurer.wyo.gov.