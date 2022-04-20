Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and the Cheyenne Family YMCA are teaming with several other local health and safety groups to offer the 25th annual Safe Kids Day at the YMCA on April 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Safe Kids Day is free and open to the public.

“Around the world, more than one million children die each year from preventable injuries. Millions more are injured in ways that can affect them for a lifetime. But these injuries don’t have to happen. That’s what Safe Kids Day is all about,” said Victoria Ingerle, Safe Kids Laramie County coordinator.

More than 20 exhibits focusing on children’s health and safety will be offered, including interactive booths that feature activities and services for families and children.

Activities will include allowing children to see inside a fire engine provided by Cheyenne Fire Dept. District 2 and an ambulance provided by American Medical Response. Officers from the Laramie County Sheriff’s Dept. will also be on hand to visit with families and answer questions.

“Unintentional injuries are the number one killer of kids in the United States,” Ingerle said. “Our goal is to educate families about some of the major risks that face children and to know how to reduce those risks so that we can keep our children safe.”

Another featured Safe Kids event is the car seat check-up that will be offered in nearby Holliday Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The check-up is free and includes safety inspections of children’s car seats and booster seats by certified technicians.

“Wyoming state law requires that every child up to age nine be in a car seat that is appropriate for the child’s weight and height,” Ingerle said. “The check-up is a great opportunity for parents and caregivers to be sure their children’s car and booster seats are in good working order,” Ingerle said.

Safe Kids Day sponsors include CRMC, the YMCA, Cheyenne Kiwanis Club, CRMC Injury & Traffic Safety, A1 Super Signs and McDonald’s.

More information about Safe Kids Day is available by calling (307) 432-2679.