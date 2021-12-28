With children returning to school in a few days, Safe Kids Laramie County wants to remind the community about the importance of pedestrian safety.

Unintentional pedestrian injuries are the fifth-leading cause of injury-related death in the United States for children ages 5 to 19, according to Safe Kids Worldwide.

In Wyoming there were 380 pedestrian-involved crashes from 2016-2020, averaging about 75 per year, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s latest Highway Safety Report.

“Teenagers are at greatest risk,” said Victoria Ingerle, Safe Kids Laramie County coordinator. “Teens have a death rate twice that of younger children and account for half of all child pedestrian deaths.”

“Whether children are walking or biking to school or just going outside to stretch and play, Safe Kids is encouraging all parents and caregivers to share and demonstrate the following tips for walking to school or to other locations safely,” Ingerle said.