It was a good day for contestants named Sage at the fifth performance of the 127th Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo (CFD).

And for the two guys in the performance that carry the name of a prolific sagebrush plant, every day is a good day to be Sage. The excitement for them started when seven-time world champion bull rider Sage Kimzey rode a previously unridden bull early in the rodeo.

Kimzey, from Salado, Texas, got on a bull named Red Demon owned by Universal Pro Rodeo that had been previously unridden in five attempts. That changed today at Frontier Park when Kimzey had the high score of the day at 91.5 points. He is now advancing to the Semi Finals with hopes to move on to Sunday’s Championship Finals and have a chance to ride for his first Cheyenne Frontier Days championship.

Kimzey is currently fourth in the world standings and is headed to his ninth Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in December. Growing up in Oklahoma, Kimzey set a goal of beating Don Gay’s record of eight world titles. He is getting closer with every bull ride.

Sage Newman has quickly become one of the best saddle bronc riders in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. The Melstone, Montana, cowboy has qualified for the NFR twice and is headed to his third. The world standings leader, Newman rode a Wyoming bucking horse owned by Summit Pro Rodeo to win Quarter Finals 5. When the judges added up their scores, Newman and the horse named Legend combined for 85.5 points. He is also headed to the Semi Finals and will be riding for his first CFD title.

A new star in bareback riding showed fans here just why he is third in the world at Frontier Park on Wednesday. Kade Sonnier from Carenco, Louisiana, scored 84 points on United Pro Rodeo’s horse, Joan Jett to win the day. Sonnier competed at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming last month and finished as the reserve champion for McNeese State University. Earlier this month, he had the biggest win of his career when he earned the championship at the Calgary Stampede. A win here in Cheyenne would rank right up there with that feat.

The breakaway roping went to Cassidy Boggs from Stephenville, Texas. She grew up in Oklahoma and has her master’s degree in business. Along with roping, she runs her own digital marketing business. Boggs stopped the clock in 4.0 seconds today and will be roping again in the Semi Finals.

Rain that came through midway through the rodeo made less than favorable conditions for the steer wrestlers, but great entertainment for the fans. The fastest time of the day went to Kodie Jang who now lives in Morgan Mill, Texas, but will always call Australia home. Jang brought his steer to the ground in 6.5 seconds for the win. If he keeps it up and gets the win on Sunday, he will be the second member of his extended family to win here. His father-in-law Leon Vick was the champion at Frontier Park in 1998.

Quarter Finals 6 begins on Thursday at 12:45 when fans will watch the final group of contestants aiming to advance to the Semi Finals.