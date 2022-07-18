featured
Sanchez Sworn in as Community Recreation and Events Director
Elbert Hubbard, one of America’s greatest philosophers once said, “Dreams can come true, but there is a secret. They’re realized through the magic of persistence, determination, commitment, passion, practice, focus and hard work. They happen a step at a time, manifested over years, not weeks.”
Today, Hubbard’s words serve as a testament to the success of Jason Sanchez, our city’s new Community Recreation and Events Director.
Sanchez began his career with the City of Cheyenne as a part-time string trimmer.
Instead of wasting his high school summers at home and on the couch, Sanchez was determined to not only make money, but be good at the job he was given.
He not only strived for excellence, but he became excellent.
During Sanchez’s swearing-in last Friday, Mayor Collins shared, “When Teresa showed up at my door, I knew what it was for, but then my first thought was, I really hope Jason takes this job; because if someone was born to lead this department, it would be Jason.”
With determination and the consistent hard work he has put in throughout the years, Sanchez is living proof that hard work does pay off, and if you can dream it, you can have it
The City of Cheyenne is so proud of you Jason!
