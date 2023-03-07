The City of Cheyenne’s Transfer Station Office, located at 220 N. College Dr., will be closed for annual training beginning Wednesday, March 8, to March 9. The office will be closed from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.
For more information, please, contact the Sanitation Division at (307) 637-6440. You may also find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device. This app will allow you to receive scheduled collection changes from the city.