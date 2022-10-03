Plan Now to Attend: 11th Sankofa MAAFA Education Conference:

Doors open at 8:30am-noon, Saturday, October 8, Laramie County Community College, 1400 East College Drive, Union Pacific Rooms, the event is free, including refreshments, early morning coffee klatch; meet political candidates and 10:00am Brunch.

Public Education and the Great Divide: Race-Culture-White Supremacy

Three Education Forums to Assess:

“Deconstructing the Negro Question in the Age of Rising American Nationalism. The 1890, 1st Mohonk Conference on the Negro Question.

Dr. Frederick Douglass Dixon, Head of Black Studies Department, University of Wyoming, reappearing by popular demand.

Save Our Public Schools, “New Charter School’s tie-in to Hillsdale College, Hillsdale, Michigan- “Cheyenne Hills Christian Academy,”

Nate Breen, Former Wyoming State and Cheyenne Boards of Education.

“Notorious *Negrophobic Books That Escaped Public Banning–Why?” James Peebles, Founder and Director, Sankofa African Heritage Awareness, Inc.

The Clansman—The Willie Lynch Letter–The Slave (Negro) Bible–Ten Little (N) word Boys, a Mother Goose Nursey Rhyme “The Negro a Beast” or…In the Image of God”

Donations appreciated

Supporting sponsors include: LCCC’s Department of Student Engagement and Diversity, Think Wyoming Humanities Council and Visit Cheyenne, contact Jill Zarend at 307-635-7094 for more information.