Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.