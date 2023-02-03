The Cheyenne Police Department is warning the public of a scam involving the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes.
In what appears to be a nationwide trend, scammers will deceive victims into believing they’ve won a prize and request a pre-payment to claim that prize.
In Cheyenne, we are seeing scammers mail fake checks to residents.
To cash the check, victims are asked to call a number and provide bank information or pay a fee by purchasing gift cards.
PCH will never make winners pay fees and only sends certified mail.
Please warn your friends/family members, especially those who are senior citizens, as they are often the targets of these crimes.
For more information regarding these scams, please visit: https://info.pch.com/fraud-protection-2/