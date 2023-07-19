Tyler Schwirtz, a student services coordinator for Laramie County School District 1, was recently awarded the Larry Newland scholarship from the Wyoming Association of Special Education Administrators (WASEA).
Schwirtz met the requirements for the scholarship by having a strong desire for an administrative position in special education, being currently employed as a special education administrator and being currently enrolled in a graduate program leading to an administrative degree.
He will receive $2,000 and will be able to attend the WASEA conference in September.
WASEA is comprised of special education directors from across the state of Wyoming. They provide training to special education directors and provide input to the Wyoming Department of Education regarding special education practices, law and funding.