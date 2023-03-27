Amanda Hall was recommended to the Board of Trustees to be Laramie County School District 1’s assistant director of instruction and was approved during the board meeting on March 20.

She has served in this position on an interim basis during the 2022-2023 school year.

In this role, she is responsible for English Language Arts standards alignment, professional development, progress monitoring and oversees the instructional coaches.

She co-facilitates multi-tiered systems of support (MTSS) instruction, parent resources and professional development.

The prekindergarten programming, English Language Learner (ELL) program, extended day, summer school and AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) also fall under her area.

Prior to assuming her current role, Hall was principal of Goins Elementary for seven years where she served as a triad chair and worked with AVID, Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) and MTSS.

Before that, she was principal of Longmont Estates Elementary in St. Vrain Valley School District, assistant principal at Turnberry Elementary in 27J School District in Commerce City, Colorado.

In that district she also taught third grade.

She began her education career in Phoenix, Arizona in August 2002 as a second- through fourth-grade English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher for Cartwright School District.

Hall has taken coursework in nursing at Montana State University.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Wyoming and a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Phoenix.

She has led an AVID Showcase School, was selected as an AVID Top Regional Principal and served as an AVID Western Division Consultant.

The decision to recommend Hall to the Board of Trustees was based on a thorough hiring process, which included an interview and recommendations from a diverse selection committee.

Eric Jackson was recommended to the Board of Trustees to be Laramie County School District 1’s director of school leadership and was approved during the board meeting on March 20.

He has served in this position on an interim basis during the 2022-2023 school year.

In this role, Jackson is responsible for Federal programs, including Title I schools, neglect and delinquent youth, professional development, English as a Second Language (ESL), safe and healthy schools and McKinney Vento, which serves youth and families in transitional living situations.

Additionally, he oversees the district’s professional development, principal leadership development, supervision and evaluation; charter schools, school improvement and district accreditation.

He maintains community partnerships with organizations like Youth Alternatives, The Boys and Girls Club, Foster Grandparents and STARBASE, to name a few.

Jackson has facilitated instructional leadership improvement and learning with principals and staff, a districtwide early childhood literacy initiative, and multiple assessment and intervention adoptions.

He has also ensured LCSD1 maintains accreditation status with the Wyoming Department of Education.

Prior to assuming his current role, Jackson was LCSD1’s assistant director of instruction for five years.

He was also the first principal of Saddle Ridge Elementary where he served for 10 years.

Before that, he was the assistant principal of Fairview and Lebhart elementary schools.

Jackson began his career in education as a first, third and fifth grade teacher at Fremont Elementary School in Carson City, Nevada.

He also taught fourth grade at Namaqua Elementary School in Loveland, Colorado.

Jackson holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming, a master’s degree in education from Lesley University, and K-12 administrative licensure from Colorado State University.

The decision to recommend Jackson to the Board of Trustees was based on a thorough hiring process, which included an interview and recommendations from a diverse selection committee.

Keri Peacock was recommended to the Board of Trustees to be the next principal of Dildine Elementary and she was approved during the board meeting on June 20.

Peacock has served as assistant principal at Meadowlark Elementary since last year.

In that role, she was the co-hiring manager, managed student behavior and staff expectations, planned and facilitated school-wide professional development, maintained effective communication among stakeholders and supported initiatives to maintain a positive school climate.

She was also the summer school principal at Prairie Wind Elementary. Prior to her principal roles, Peacock was a district kindergarten through sixth grade social-emotional behavior interventionist teaching 22 sections of students.

She implemented programs like Second Step and Mind Up and supported behavior interventionists through Tier 1 and 2 behavior instruction.

Additionally, Peacock taught fifth grade at Prairie Wind Elementary, where she served as the school improvement and building leadership team lead.

She also served as a member of the multi-tiered systems of support (MTSS) team where she initiated and implemented a school-wide positive behavior plan.

While at Prairie Wind, she was the book study lead for new teachers and a student teacher mentor.

Peacock has taught fourth and fifth grade at Cole Elementary, was a fourth- through sixth-grade summer school teacher at Freedom, Goins, Rossman and Afflerbach elementary schools, and served as a fifth grade Title I tutor at Arp Elementary.

Peacock holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Wyoming, a master’s degree in education from Walden University, and a master’s degree in educational leadership from UW.

Our goal in making this selection was to provide an exceptional school leader for Dildine that possesses the qualities and attributes that the staff and community have shared are essential in the next leader.

The decision to recommend Peacock to the Board of Trustees was based on a thorough hiring process, which included an interview and recommendations from a committee made up of teachers, parents, administrators and district personnel.

Michaela Bradshaw was recommended to the Board of Trustees to be the next assistant principal of Johnson Junior High and was approved during the board meeting on March 20.

Bradshaw has served as Johnson’s assistant and associate principal since August 2020.

In that role, she has worked to advocate and support students and has led multiple teams to build capacity for the school’s multi-tiered systems of support for academic intervention, behavior management and progress monitoring.

She has also served as Johnson’s WY-TOPP coordinator and has overseen and coached content and core Professional Learning Community (PLC) teams to use data-driven decisions.

She has worked with families and staff members to implement the school’s improvement plan and create community buy-in for Johnson’s athletics and activities lettering ceremonies.

Prior to serving in a leadership role at Johnson, Bradshaw was a member of Laramie County School District 1’s behavior support team where she provided training for school teams to build capacity for multi-tiered systems of support, integrated Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), behavior management, Restorative Practices, universal screening and progress monitoring.

She also provided districtwide staff development. Bradshaw served as an administrative intern in 2019.

Prior to that, she was a seventh and eighth grade science and AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) teacher at McCormick Junior High, a ninth- through 12th-grade science, dance and P.E. teacher at Poudre Community Academy in Fort Collins, Colorado, and a seventh grade science teacher at Walnut Middle School in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Bradshaw holds a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Nebraska and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Western Governor’s University.

She is a member of the Wyoming Department of Education Level Up Leadership group and is a board member for the Wyoming Association of Secondary School Principals.

Our goal in making this selection was to provide an exceptional school leader for Johnson that possesses the qualities and attributes that the staff and community have shared are essential in the next leader.

The decision to recommend Bradshaw to the Board of Trustees was based on a thorough hiring process, which included an interview and recommendations from a committee made up of teachers, parents, students, administrators and district personnel.