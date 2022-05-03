Laramie County School District #1 announced the hiring of three new principals.

Jennifer Leman was recommended to the Board of Trustees to be the next principal of Meadowlark Elementary, and she was approved during the board meeting on May 2.

Leman has served as assistant principal and interim head principal at Meadowlark this year. Prior to that she was a fifth and sixth grade Meadowlark teacher, a fifth grade teacher at Jessup Elementary and taught first and fifth grade at Bain Elementary. Prior to joining Laramie County School District 1,

Jennifer was a kindergarten through eighth grade rural school teacher for Dawes County School District 62 in Whitney, Nebraska. She also taught second grade for Natrona County School District 1 and served as varsity/junior varsity volleyball coach and a substitute teacher for Converse County School District 1.

Jennifer holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with an early childhood concentration from the University of Wyoming. She obtained her master’s degree in Educational Leadership from UW in 2013.

Through the course of her career, she has served on leadership teams and interview panels to hire teachers and principals. Jennifer has worked closely with school PTOs and provided opportunities for families to gain deeper understanding of district programs by offering Parent Universities.

She has attended training in multiple areas including Section 504, Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID), Kagan and middle-level education.

Our goal in making this selection was to provide an exceptional school leader for Meadowlark that possesses the qualities and attributes that the staff and community have shared are essential in the next leader. The decision to recommend Leman to Board of Trustees was based on a thorough hiring process, which included an interview and recommendations from a diverse selection committee.

Dr. Tiffany Rehbein has been hired by Laramie County School District 1 as principal at Bain Elementary. Rehbein was recommended to the Board of Trustees and approved during the May 2 meeting.

Rehbein served as interim principal at Bain this year as well as in the spring of 2019. She was also Laramie County School District 1’s English language arts curriculum coordinator. Before her coordinator role, she was an English teacher at East High, as well as an instructional coach and a district Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) secondary instructional coach.

She has served as an adjunct instructor at Laramie County Community College, an adjunct professor for the college of education at Nova Southeastern University online campus, a teacher consultant and leadership team member for the University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Writing Project, an English teacher at Arlee High School in Arlee, Montana, and worked as an instructor at the University of Montana, Missoula.

Rehbein holds a bachelor’s degree in print journalism and a bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University of Montana. Additionally, she received a master’s degree in teaching, secondary English education from the University of Montana and a Doctor of Education (Ed.D) in curriculum and instruction from the University of Phoenix.

She has received numerous educational awards and maintains memberships in organizations such as the National Association of Elementary School Principals, Wyoming Elementary and Middle School Principals and the National Council of Teachers of English.

The decision to recommend Rehbein to the Board of Trustees was based on a thorough hiring process, which included an interview and recommendations from a diverse selection committee.

Deandra Tygret was recommended to the Board of Trustees to be the next associate principal of McCormick Junior High, and she was approved during the board meeting on May 2.

She has been a social worker in the district since 2015 serving McCormick, Central High and Rossman Elementary. In this role, she provided services and assistance to improve the social and psychological functioning of children and their families to maximize their academics. She also participated with collaborative administrative teams and served on the Olweus Committee.

From 2013-2015, Tygret served as a behavior intervention specialist at Freedom Elementary and Pioneer Park Elementary. As a BIS, she worked with school staff to build capacity for working with student behaviors in the classroom.

Prior to joining Laramie County School District 1, Tygret worked at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center as a social worker for transitional care/medical/neuro/ortho and surgical. She was the Attention Homes School after-school program manager and served as a social work intern for Cheyenne Veterans Hospital and Peak Wellness Center. She also served as a graduate medical school social work intern for the University of Wyoming Family Medicine Clinic.

Tygret holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from Fresno Pacific University, Fresno, California, and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Wyoming. She is a licensed clinical social worker and holds a K-12 school social work endorsement and principal intern license. She is slated to complete her principal certificate May 14.

The decision to recommend Tygret to the Board of Trustees was based on a thorough hiring process, which included an interview and recommendations from a diverse selection committee.