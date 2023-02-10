Student readiness, community engagement and a healthy environment are top priorities at Laramie County School District 1.

In that vein, the district has released a tentative timeline and information about its newest 5-6 school, Coyote Ridge Elementary.

The school, which is located at Powderhouse and Carlson, is slated to open in 2024.

It will be open for fifth- and sixth-grade students in August 2024.

The four schools originally anticipated to feed into Coyote Ridge were Davis, Hobbs, Jessup and Prairie Wind elementary schools.

Additionally, students from across the district who wish to attend may submit a boundary waiver form.

Registration for the 2024-2025 school year, including the boundary waiver process, will begin in January 2024.

Below is a tentative timeline in preparation for the school’s opening:

January-February, 2024: Hire the principal and leadership team.

March, 2024: Hire staff members with the principal and leadership team.

April-May, 2024: Conduct several Open House events with staff, students, and parents.

August, 2024: Ribbon Cutting event to open Coyote Ridge Elementary.

A variety of events will be held during the spring of 2024 leading up to the first day of school.

This will include time for students to make new friendships, learn about the new curricular and instructional offerings, and play on the new playground.

Families will be invited to share in the collaborative effort to build the new Coyote Ridge school community.

The 5-6 school concept was approved more than 10 years ago by the Wyoming School Facilities Department as a way to reduce school capacity issues within the triads.

When students move to the 5-6 school, the “feeder” schools become kindergarten through fourth-grade schools, thus increasing the “feeder” schools’ capacity.

The plan was initiated more than five years ago, when Meadowlark Elementary opened for fifth- and sixth-grade students.

Based on the 5-6 model adopted by LCSD1 Board of Trustees, the Wyoming Department of Education and State Facilities Department to help reduce capacity issues, the long-range plan anticipates an additional 5-6 school in the district, including a current funding request for a 5-6 school in the South triad.