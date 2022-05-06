On Thursday, May 5, at noon, Laramie County School District 1 hosted a groundbreaking event for the district’s new elementary school, Coyote Ridge.
LCSD1 Board of Trustees, administration and students participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the district's newest 5-6 school, located at 5155 Powderhouse Road.
The school, which will support 550 students, is expected to be complete in December 2023.
Coyote Ridge will be 73,000 sq. ft. It is a prototype of Meadowlark Elementary. The site is approximately 15 acres in size.
The project is funded by the State of Wyoming, LCSD1 and the Cheyenne Community Recreation District. For more information, contact Andy Knapp at 771-2381.