Laramie County School District #1 has announced the hiring of three new administrators, following approval by the Board of Trustees.

Jeff Hatcliff

Jeff Hatcliff was recommended to the Board of Trustees to be the next assistant principal of Central High School and he was approved during the board meeting on Aug. 15.

Most recently, Hatcliff was the education consultant for the Special Programs Division of the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE). Prior to his role at the WDE, Hatcliff served at Wilber-Clatonia Public Schools in Wilber, Nebraska, where he was the assistant principal, activities director, transportation director, district assessment coordinator and technology director.

He was a social studies teacher at Gretna Public Schools in Gretna, Nebraska, and at Sidney High School in Sidney.

Hatcliff holds a master’s degree in education from the University of Nebraska Kearney, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Doane University in Lincoln, Nebraska, and a bachelor’s degree from Doane University in Crete, Nebraska.

Throughout his career, Hatcliff has been a member of a variety of professional committees. Along with teaching, he was an assistant varsity football coach, freshman boys’ basketball coach, and assistant varsity coach for Gretna Public Schools. During his time at Sidney High School, he was the head football coach, assistant varsity girls’ basketball coach and assistant boys’ basketball coach.

The decision to recommend Hatcliff to the Board of Trustees was based on a thorough hiring process, which included an interview and recommendations from a diverse selection committee.

Michael Maloney

Michael Maloney was recommended to the Board of Trustees to be the next associate principal of Central High School and he was approved during the board meeting on Aug. 15.

Most recently, Maloney was the assistant principal at Laramie High School in Laramie, Wyoming. He has also served as director of human resources for Carbon County School District One in Rawlins, Wyoming. He was a principal at Black Butte Alternative High School in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and high school associate principal and activities director for Sweetwater County School District 1.

Maloney has served at a variety of locations teaching physical education and coaching basketball.

Maloney holds a master’s degree in education with a concentration in sport management from Wayne State College in Nebraska. He received a bachelor’s degree in business education with a minor in physical education from Black Hills State University in South Dakota. He also has an associate of arts degree from North Iowa Area Community College and received an educational administration endorsement from Chadron State College in Nebraska.

The decision to recommend Maloney to the Board of Trustees was based on a thorough hiring process, which included an interview and recommendations from a diverse selection committee.

Valeri Hudson

Valeri Hudson was recommended to the Board of Trustees to be the next assistant principal of South High School and she was approved during the board meeting on Aug. 15.

Most recently, Hudson was a special education teacher for Natrona County High School in Casper, Wyoming. Along with teaching, she has also served as the school’s multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS) team leader and as the department chair for special education. Prior to serving as a special education teacher, Hudson was a special education instructional assistant for the Natrona County School District.

Hudson holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Wyoming, as well as a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a special education certification from UW. She received an associate degree in elementary education from Casper College.

She has been a member of the Principal’s Extended Leadership Team, Technology Team, and a member of the school’s MTSS team.

The decision to recommend Hudson to the Board of Trustees was based on a thorough hiring process, which included an interview and recommendations from a diverse selection committee.