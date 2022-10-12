As part of its five-year strategic plan, Laramie County School District 1 has committed to reporting progress in the themes of student readiness, community engagement and a healthy environment.
A dashboard recording this progress is available on the strategic plan area of the district website, www.laramie1.org.
English as a Second Language (ESL) data has recently been added to this dashboard.
According to an ESL program review from the 2021-2022 school year, the district average for both the kindergarten through eighth grade and the ninth through 12th grade clusters are in the “meets target” category for percent adequate progress for the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) and Wyoming Accountability in Education Act (WAEA).
Detailed information is available on the district website under About Us, English Language Learners.
“Adding ESL statistics to our dashboard allows us to report on another segment of our student population,” Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo said. “Our goal is to provide the public with a clear picture of our offerings as we report about student readiness. Going forward, we will continue to add statistics.”