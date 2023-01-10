A 17 year-old girl was killed in a shooting in front of Frontier Mall last night. The name of the victim has not been released. Two suspects have been arrested. This morning, Laramie County School District #1 released a letter sent to the parents of students at Triumph High School, concerning the death of a student.

Dear Triumph High Families,

Last night, Triumph High School experienced the loss of one of our students. The Laramie County School District 1 community is grieving, and our deepest condolences go out to our student’s family. Our priority remains maintaining the safety and well-being of our students and staff. To assist, we have implemented our school’s emergency response team to support our students, staff and parents.

Our school social workers and school psychologist are available to assist any student needing to express his or her feelings associated with death. Additional counselors and social workers from the district are also available to support your student’s needs. Please know we are here to help.

During times like these, we appreciate and rely upon our mental health, safety and security, and emergency services professionals. As we navigate these feelings, focusing on and supporting each other and our students will be imperative. There are many stages of grief, all of them emerging at their own time. If you or someone you know needs support, we have provided some resources below. Please do not hesitate to reach out to your school counselor or support staff if you need additional assistance.

Resources in Cheyenne

Youth Alternatives—1328 Talbot Ct.—(307) 637-6480

Volunteers of America—2526 Seymour—(307) 634-9653

Specialty Counseling & Consulting—4025 Rawlins St.—(307) 426-4797

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center—2600 E. 18 th St—(307) 633-7370

St—(307) 633-7370 Crisis Lifeline 1-800-273-8255 or text WYO to 741-741

Numerous community faith-based organizations

While it is important to deal with grief, loss, anger and fear reactions, we believe it is essential to resume as normal of a routine as possible regarding school activities.

Please feel free to contact the school at 771-2508 if you have any questions or concerns regarding your student or the steps being taken by the school to address this loss. In addition, let us know if you would like to be connected to additional resources for continued support for your family.

Sincerely,

Principal Troy Lake