This school year, parents will have an additional prekindergarten opportunity offered through Laramie County School District 1.
As part of the district’s new, five-year strategic plan, the goal of the pilot program is to provide a healthy environment to help prepare young learners for kindergarten.
The tuition-based programs will be offered at Anderson and Pioneer Park elementary schools.
Online registration will open at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 18 and spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Any child who has turned 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2022 is eligible to attend.
Children who have turned 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2022 are not eligible for LCSD1 prekindergarten because they are eligible for kindergarten.
More information about the program, including costs and registration details, is available on the district’s website, www.laramie1.org.