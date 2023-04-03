Laramie County School District #1 Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo sent a letter to the community, following recent law enforcement actions in the South Triad of the school district. The letter is below:

Dear Laramie County School District 1 Community,

As we close out the recent law enforcement activity in the South Triad, I want to take a moment to let you know I have been closely following the local, regional, state, and national trends we are seeing related to school safety, including concerning behaviors in our local community, swatting incidents around Colorado and now Wyoming. During these events false calls are made to emergency services, sometimes from overseas, regarding active school threats and critical incidents.

Ensuring the safety of our school environments is paramount and we will not tolerate any behaviors both on or off district property that impact the health and security of our schools and community. False reporting places our entire community in danger. We appreciate everyone who continues to report concerns and share information with us, as well as our law enforcement partners. It is important to contacting your school or local law enforcement agency when you have concerns, and students and families are encouraged to continue to use Safe2Tell, 844-996-7233 (844-WYO-SAFE) to share anonymous or confidential information.

As part of our commitment to provide the highest levels of safety and security in our schools, we have continued to invest in our safety and security through cameras, safe vestibules and emergency notification systems like Alertus.

I am very grateful for the continued partnership with law enforcement. If you have any questions or feedback for our district, please feel free to contact me directly or your student's school principal.

Sincerely,

Dr. Margaret Crespo

Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent of Schools

The letter followed two messages sent to parents in the south Triad.

Message 1:

At Laramie County School District 1 the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority. Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a 9-11 call that came in at approximately 8:10 a.m. At this moment, Goins Elementary, Rossman Elementary, Johnson Junior High, Triumph High School and South High School are either in secure perimeter protocol or lockdown due to police presence. More information to follow as available. Please stay away from the buildings as law enforcement investigates.

Message 2:

As Laramie County Sheriff’s Department and the Cheyenne Police Department worked together to respond to the recent 911 call, we have been provided an all clear at South High School, Johnson Junior High School and the other buildings on secure the perimeter. Based on the 911 call, South was placed in a lockdown. Johnson was also in lockdown due to proximity. Out of an abundance of caution, Goins, Triumph and Rossman were placed on secure perimeter protocol. Our law enforcement partners have cleared South. (9:05 a.m.)

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon added this comment:

We have been monitoring a series of false active shooter reports at multiple Wyoming schools today, which resulted in lockdowns and law-enforcement responses in communities around the state.

While we are aware that these situations have been occurring throughout the U.S. and are often initiated from outside of the U.S., every false threat must be taken seriously to protect the safety of our children and teachers. These incidents are traumatic for students and staff and endanger entire communities by utilizing law enforcement resources that may be needed elsewhere.