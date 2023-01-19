Returning families with students enrolled in Laramie County School District 1 schools will complete annual online registration and address verification Jan. 23-Feb. 10 using their Infinite Campus portal account.

As part of registration, families are required to review and update their students’ information as well as verify their address.

Examples of suggested forms of address verification include:

Rental agreement, purchase agreement or electric/gas bill.

Documents of public agencies; e.g., courts, Department of Family Services medical coupon or showing parent’s or guardian’s or adult student’s name and address.

Official court documents establishing a legal guardianship and the guardian’s residency.

Parents/guardians without proof of residency documentation are advised to contact their neighborhood school for enrollment assistance.

To allow families more flexibility, parents/guardians who would like their child to attend a school other than their neighborhood school should submit a boundary waiver form.

Forms will be accepted through April 30.

All families should complete registration by Feb. 10 to ensure their child’s seat is reserved.

To save time, returning families may log into their Infinite Campus parent portal.

The online registration application will be pre-populated with your information.

User name and password will be needed.

For assistance, contact the Service Desk at 771-2242.

Kindergarten families who are not yet enrolled may do so as a new family registration.

If these students have older siblings who are already enrolled, they will be added to their families’ application as new students.

Proof of address, birth certificate or passport, and current immunization records must be provided.

For enrollment assistance, contact your neighborhood school.

Kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2023.

If your child turns 5 years old between Aug. 1 and Sept. 15, information about early entry may be obtained through your neighborhood school principal.

In early June, parents/guardians who have completed registration and address verification will receive notification of their child’s school placement for 2023-2024.

Those parents/guardians who have completed a boundary waiver by April 30, will also be notified of their child’s school placement in early June.

If a boundary waiver is submitted after April 30, it will not be considered until after new student registration in August.

Throughout the summer, families new to the district will complete online registration and address verification in person at the district’s administration building, 2810 House Ave., or at any of the district’s secondary school campuses, except Triumph High.

In mid-August, this process will be completed at the student’s neighborhood school.

Neighborhood schools can be found by entering the parent/guardian’s address on the district website: www.laramie1.org.

Click on “About Us,” “Who We Are,” “School Maps and Boundaries.”

Returning elementary students that have moved during the summer have the option to attend school at the location verified in the spring for the upcoming school year (families must provide their own transportation) or may attend their neighborhood school.

Parents/guardians will receive an elementary class list notification in August.

For more information contact the service desk, 771-2242 or servicedesk@laramie1.org.