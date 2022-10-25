Following last week’s events that invoked extensive social media and community-wide attention, Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo has provided staff and the community with information about how the district plans to proceed.

“At Laramie County School District 1, we want all students and staff members to feel a sense of belonging,” Crespo said. “After a week of navigating the turmoil, we have completed our inquiries and are working through our restorative practice model with the goal of bringing everyone together for a discussion to engage in understanding, recognition and respect.”

She explained that over the last few years, the district has launched a variety of trainings and conversations regarding issues related to bullying, racism, kindness and acceptance.

When the pandemic hit, attention was focused on how to maintain educational services for students.

“The pandemic impacted many programs throughout the community and district,” Crespo said. “Essentially, some of this work came to a standstill as district leaders worked through how to provide our students with a guaranteed and viable education remotely. After that, mask-wearing became a passionate topic so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that as we emerged from the pandemic, these issues did not disappear.”

Last spring’s timeline:

F.E. Warren condemned the marginalization of military personnel and their families.

Laramie County School District 1 delivered a call to action addressing behaviors that will not be tolerated within our district.

The City of Cheyenne issued an anti-bias ordinance.

The LCSD1 Board of Trustees issued a resolution stating the importance of treating all individuals with kindness, dignity and respect.

The district developed an Advocacy Team that provides direct support to students and families dealing with harmful events.

LCSD1 applied for and received a grant through the health department to implement a program called Sources of Strength. 2810 House Avenue Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001 307-771-2100

This school year’s timeline:

At the beginning of the school year, LCSD1 invited teachers and instructional staff to a motivational presentation by education consultant and national public speaker Robert Jackson who spoke about kindness and worked with a group of schools on the importance of students feeling connected and belonging to their school community.

Through the strength-based Sources of Strength program, the district is in the process of training adult advocates and our students, empowering students to use their voice during tough situations.

As adults, we are working to model the behavior we expect from our students for this community-wide issue. We are also training community members who want to be a part of the solution in Sources of Strength.

Going forward:

The district’s November professional development day will be devoted to Sources of Strength training in the most impacted buildings, which will be fully implemented in secondary schools by December.

LCSD1 has engaged the leadership in a yearlong learning experience focusing on effective communication with an ear to sensitivity, trust building and compassion.

We will provide district leaders with extensive communications training.

In February 2023, Robert Jackson will be back to provide support and professional development regarding ongoing strategies to address how to treat others and how to mitigate offensive comments.

The district is exploring micro credentials in diversity and inclusion training and supplemental professional development.

“This ongoing conversation is a core tenant in our strategic plan, Elevate LCSD1,” Crespo said. “We must be the example of kindness and compassion. We plead with our community members to join us! Sign up for a Sources of Strength training; talk to your students about acceptance. Only then will we see the changes necessary to bring our community forward. We can do better, and we must!”