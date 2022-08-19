The Laramie County School District 1 Math Department is holding a math tier 1 resources adoption at the K-8 level.
Public and district stakeholders are invited to participate in the adoption process by reviewing the prospective resources.
The prospective resources are available for public review and receipt of public comments from Sept. 1- Oct. 15, 2022, with materials available Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the LCSD1 Administration Building, 2810 House Ave., room 352.
Materials will also be available on the second floor of the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.
The resources and public comments will be collected Oct. 16, 2022.
For more information about K-6 materials, contact LCSD1 Elementary Math Coordinator Valerie Kerschner, 771-2499.
For more information about 7-8 materials, contact LCSD1 Secondary Math Coordinator Amy Kassel, 771-2454.