As the school year closes, our student musicians are ready to show off all they’ve learned this school year.
This week, the following schools will be performing:
- McCormick Band Spring Concert – May 9, 7 p.m., Central Auditorium
- South final Band Concert – May 9, 7 p.m., South Auditorium
- Arp, Goins and Rossman Band and Strings Concert – May 10, 7 p.m., LCCC Performance Hall
- Prairie Wind Band Concert – May 10, 6 p.m., Prairie Wind
- Central Band Concert – May 11, Central Auditorium, 7 p.m.
- East Jazz Concert and awards night – May 11, East Auditorium, time TBD
- Hobbs Band Concert – May 11, 6 p.m., Hobbs
- South Orchestra Concert – May 11, 7 p.m., South Auditorium