South High Bison Band photo

South High Bison Band

As the school year closes, our student musicians are ready to show off all they’ve learned this school year.

This week, the following schools will be performing:

  • McCormick Band Spring Concert – May 9, 7 p.m., Central Auditorium
  • South final Band Concert – May 9, 7 p.m., South Auditorium
  • Arp, Goins and Rossman Band and Strings Concert – May 10, 7 p.m., LCCC Performance Hall
  • Prairie Wind Band Concert – May 10, 6 p.m., Prairie Wind
  • Central Band Concert – May 11, Central Auditorium, 7 p.m.
  • East Jazz Concert and awards night – May 11, East Auditorium, time TBD
  • Hobbs Band Concert – May 11, 6 p.m., Hobbs
  • South Orchestra Concert – May 11, 7 p.m., South Auditorium

