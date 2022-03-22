The deadline is rapidly approaching for families with students enrolled in Laramie County School District 1 to complete annual online household registration and address verification.

Families should complete the process by Friday, March 25 using their Infinite Campus portal account.

As part of registration, families are required to review and update their students’ information as well as verify their address.

Examples of suggested forms of address verification include:

Rental agreement, purchase agreement or electric/gas bill.

Documents of public agencies; e.g., courts, Department of Family Services medical coupon or showing parent’s or guardian’s or adult student’s name and address.

Official court documents establishing a legal guardianship and the guardian’s residency.

Parent/guardians without proof of residency documentation are advised to contact their neighborhood school for enrollment assistance.

Parents/guardians should submit a boundary waiver form if they would like to request a school outside of their school boundary.

Parents/guardians with kindergarten students will attend Kindergarten Registration/Address verification through March 25.

At this time, kindergarten students will be registered for school.

Proof of address, birth certificate or passport, and current immunization records must be provided.

For enrollment assistance, contact your neighborhood school.

Kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2022.

If your child turns 5 years old between Aug. 1 and Sept. 15, information about early entry may be obtained through your neighborhood school principal.

In early June, parents/guardians who have completed registration and address verification will receive notification of their child’s school placement for 2022-2023.

Throughout the summer, families new to the district will complete online household registration and address verification in person at any of the district’s secondary school campuses, except Triumph High.

In mid-August, this process will be completed at the student’s neighborhood school.

Neighborhood schools can be found by entering the parent/guardian’s address on the district website: www.laramie1.org. Click on “About Us,” “Who We Are,” “School Maps and Boundaries.”

Returning elementary students that have moved during the summer have the option to attend school at the location verified in the spring for the upcoming school year (families must provide their own transportation) or may attend their neighborhood school.

Parents/guardians will receive an elementary class list notification in August.

For more information contact the service desk, 771-2242 or servicedesk@laramie1.org.