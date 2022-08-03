On Aug. 4-5, from 7 a.m.-4 p.m., families who are new to Laramie County School District 1 are invited to complete household registration for their children at their neighborhood area elementary school.

Families will be required to verify their address and provide a copy of the child’s birth certificate or passport and current immunization records.

Examples of suggested forms of address verification include:

Rental agreement, purchase agreement or electric/gas bill

Documents of public agencies; e.g., courts, Department of Family Services medical coupon or document showing parent’s or guardian’s or adult student’s name and address

Official court documents establishing a legal guardianship and the guardian’s residency

Parents/guardians without proof of residency documentation are advised to contact their neighborhood school for enrollment assistance.

Kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2022.

If your child turns 5 between Aug. 1 and Sept. 15, information about early entry may be obtained through your neighborhood school principal.

Families who have moved or those with new junior and senior high students will complete this process at their neighborhood area school Aug. 11-12 from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Students who enrolled in the spring or summer may attend to pick up their schedule.

Neighborhood area schools can be found on the district website, www.laramie1.org, click on “Families & Students,” “Find My Child’s School.”

This school year, parents will have an additional prekindergarten opportunity offered through LCSD1.

The tuition based-programs will be offered with a sliding scale at Anderson and Pioneer Park Elementary Schools.

Online registration is taking place on a first come, first served basis.

More information about the program is available on the district website, www.laramie1.org.

The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 24.

For more information regarding registration, contact your child’s school or the LCSD1 service desk, 771-2242, servicedesk@laramie1.org.