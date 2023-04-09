Students and staff at Henderson Elementary will be celebrating April as Month of the Military Child by dressing up every Friday this month.

On April 14, students and staff are invited to wear purple to signify the combination of all branches of the military.

On April 21, they are invited to wear red, white and blue, and on April 28 they are invited to wear something from a place they have lived or traveled.

In celebration of the Month of the Military Child, McCormick Junior High is holding a variety of events throughout the month of April.

A map will be in the McCormick library all month for military-connected students to mark all the places they have lived.

On Friday, April 14, students and faculty are asked to wear purple to support military-connected students, and at 7:30 a.m. military connected students will parade through the halls of McCormick.

Donations have also been collected from McDonald’s, Culvers and Taco Johns to be given to military-connected students in thanks for their sacrifices.

More events may be planned as the month progresses.