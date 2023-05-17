- Median earnings six years after graduation: $46,400
- Employment rate two years after graduation: 96%
Established in 1869, the University of Nebraska at Lincoln is a member of the Big Ten Conference and the Big Ten Academic Alliance. This well-established school has been ranked in the top 50 for Best Colleges for Agricultural Sciences in America. The campus sprawls across more than 800 acres, and students can enjoy the active Greek life, sporting events, and clubs for nearly every interest.
Alexandria Rinne of Cheyenne is among 264 University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduating seniors who have completed the requirements to graduate from the University Honors Program in May. Rinne will graduate from the College of Arts and Sciences.
To graduate from the Honors Program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a culminating senior project or research thesis, and fulfill other curricular requirements. This is the largest class of graduating Honors students in the program's 37-year history.