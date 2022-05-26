Alexis Puev of Cheyenne, WY, has been named to the Dickinson State University President's List for the spring 2022 semester.
At the end of each regular semester, Dickinson State University recognizes those students named to the President's List. Eligible students must be enrolled full-time and have a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.9 or higher.
The University's mission is to provide high-quality accessible programs, promote excellence in teaching and learning, support scholarly and creative activities, and to provide services relevant to the economy, health and quality of life for the citizens of North Dakota.